More sunshine today, clouds tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure sitting just to our west on Wednesday will keep conditions dry and partly to mostly sunny. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible along the coast. Otherwise, high pressure should keep conditions calm through Friday.

A low pressure system with track into the northeast this weekend. Temperatures will be above freezing in Saturday so widespread rain is likely on with a possible mix in higher elevations. On Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler so scattered snow and rain showers are possible inland with scattered showers along the coast.

The low will track out of the region Sunday night and high pressure will settle in for the first half on next week. Temperatures will begin to drop next week as well, with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 24-33°. North wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 16-28°. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers along the coast. Highs 27-39°. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Light and variable wind.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain, with a mix possible in higher elevations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers inland with scattered rain showers along the coast. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

