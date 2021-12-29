Maine health expert says fast spread of COVID-19 around New Year’s holiday possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Doctor James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says community transmission of COVID-19 is still a major concern in Maine.

During a media briefing this afternoon, Jarvis pointed to the fact that each of Northern Light Health’s eight acute care hospitals is caring for at least one COVID-19 patient.

While overall hospitalization numbers have dropped from recent record highs, Jarvis says Maine is still experiencing a wave of cases right now.

With the omicron variant circulating, conditions could get worse.

“With omicron, it’s still a good guess as to when we would see a wave that follows holiday gatherings,” said Dr. Jarvis. “It seems as if the omicron virus certainly gets people sicker faster and, therefore, they’re infectious faster and, therefore, they will spread this these faster. That’s what we’ve seen in other countries, what we see in some other parts of the United States and expect that we will see the same this week next week and probably the few weeks following New Year’s.”

Jarvis says Northern Light hospitals meet every day to review staffing issues and patient needs for the coming day.

He says they will keep that practice up to make sure they’re prepared for any potential rise in hospitalizations.

