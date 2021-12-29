Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
The run for a Bangor hotel serving as a shelter for the homeless is coming to a close this week.
PCHC ending use of Bangor’s Ramada Inn as homeless shelter this week
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter

Latest News

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Maine flu season off to slow start, no confirmed deaths
Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes