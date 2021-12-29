Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says the new COVID-19 guidelines announced Monday apply to schools and students who are eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. Nirav Shah says this could in turn help with reducing school shutdowns and keeping kids in school.

He says the group of kids age 12-17 who may not be eligible for a booster shot will be treated like adults who have had a booster if they are fully vaccinated.

They will not be subject to a five-day quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 but should wear a mask for 10 days.

”This is a big step forward Our goal has been to keep kids in the classroom as much as possible and as safely as possible. These new guidelines are another step in that direction,” Shah said.

Shah says they have plans for more school bases clinics in January and February

He says in an effort to get more children vaccinated the are working to provide more information to the parents across the state who are hesitant or have questions.

