Head of Maine CDC reacts to new COVID guidelines

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says recent changes in COVID-19 guidelines *doesn’t* mean we’re out of the woods yet.

Monday the CDC announced a change in quarantine and isolation guidelines for people who test positive for COVID or come in contact with it.

If you have been exposed to COVID and are unvaccinated or more than 6 months from your last Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months from your Johnson and Johnson vaccine you must quarantine for five days followed by five days of strict mask wearing.

If you have a booster shot you do not need to quarantine but you should wear a mask for 10 days.

”What these guidelines are at least largely based on is a recognition that COVID is really more of a front end phenomenon when it comes to transmitting it, rather than a back end phenomenon. The peak of your transmissibility, is really more the day or two before you get sick, and then the two or three days after you’ve had symptoms. After that, the likelihood of transmitting it to somebody really does go down significantly. Especially and importantly, if they’re wearing a mask,” Shah said.

Shah says he has no doubt this was in part motivated by a desire to get people back to their families and rejoining their lives.

He adds while this may be true, you can’t lose sight of the scientific implications that went in to this decision.

