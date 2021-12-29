Advertisement

Gold’s Gym owner offers tips for getting back to fitness ahead of new year

Melissa Towle says fitness is a gift and it can help you feel healthier both physically and mentally.
Gold's Gym Bangor(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we get closer to the new year many people typically start thinking about a resolution.

For some that can mean getting back into shape or joining a gym for the first time.

Melissa Towle at Gold’s Gym says they expect to see a bit of an uptick next week from what they call the “resolutioners.”

She says everyone is welcome and it’s great to see people who want to prioritize their fitness.

Towle says fitness is a gift and it can help you feel healthier both physically and mentally.

“It’s hard to come back if you’ve been on a long break or if you’ve never been, especially after COVID a lot of people just kind of fell out of the habit. So, it’s really just starting, finding your day one and doing it and trying to find something that you can build consistency around and just one foot in front of the other, one day at a time and pretty soon it’ll be a habit,” Towle said.

Towle adds nutrition is equally important when getting back into the gym.

She says they have nutritionists on staff that can help with any meal planning folks might need.

Gold’s Gym will have special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day group workouts for their members.

