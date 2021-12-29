Advertisement

CMMC to continue to treat trauma patients despite lack of neurosurgery

(FILE)
(FILE)
By James Corrigan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Trauma Advisory Board voted 10-9 to adjust its protocols to allow Central Maine Medical Center to continue to offer limited treatment to trauma patients, despite the Lewiston hospital no longer offering neurosurgery and being downgraded from a level 2 trauma center to level 3 as a result.

Patients experiencing serious trauma will be transported to either Maine Medical Center in Portland or Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The board considered leaving CMMC out of its system entirely, but representatives of the hospital argued that it still could have a role.

“I don’t think the sky is falling in trauma in Maine because we no longer have neurosurgery,” said Dr. Richard King of CMMC. “We still have capabilities. In the short run, this is not a risk. We are a level two Trauma Center minus neurosurgery.”

As part of the new protocols, the board’s trauma plan subcommittee will reconvene to revisit destination designations for patients throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

The Red Barn hosts benefit dinner for Windsor dispatcher, firefighter
The Red Barn hosts benefit dinner for local volunteer firefighter in need
Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter
Ben & Bills Chocolate Emporium are experts in the field of "all things chocolate candy."
December 28th is National Chocolate Candy Day
Dr. James Jarvis says he is comfortable with the updated CDC guidance on COVID-19 isolation and...
Maine health expert offers insight to updated CDC guidance