Boston man accused of attempted murder after a shooting in Bangor indicted

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say 28-year-old Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero shot the victim once in the forearm and once in the calf.

Police say they were parked on Harlow Street early one August morning when they heard gunshots.

When they got to the scene they found people running from a business and hiding under cars in a parking lot.

Authorities say the victims injuries were not life-threatening.

