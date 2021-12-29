Bangor man formally charged in connection with multiple sex crimes against children

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man arrested in connection with multiple sex crimes against two children has been formally charged.

62-year-old Roch Gallant was indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury Wednesday afternoon.

He faced charges including two counts of gross sexual assault, 16 counts of indecent sexual contact, and other charges.

Authorities say the incidents happened from 2011 to 2019.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.