$285 emergency relief checks from the state still subject to federal income taxes

(FILE)
(FILE)(Gray tv)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - You may have already received your 285 dollar emergency relief check from the state.. but don’t spend it all just yet...

The checks which were passed by the Maine Legislature this year were designed to help out essential workers who worked during the pandemic....

However some of that money may need to be claimed on your taxes.

”The $285 payments are subject to federal income tax but they are not subject to Maine state income tax,” said Owner of Brannen’s CPA Service Karla Brannen. “The purpose of those payments are considered payment for services.”

If you have any questions about your taxes, you should talk to a licensed CPA or tax attorney.

