2 FEMA ambulances in use in Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two of the eight FEMA ambulances assigned to Maine are now in use in the Bangor area.

Officials with Northern Light Health say the ambulances and their crews began their service Tuesday.

The ambulances are shared between Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

They’re used to transport patients to different facilities within the region, depending on the level of care they need.

“Additional resources are always welcome, and while there are barriers that remain, including lack of long term beds to transport patients to, every bit of support makes a difference and we’re grateful these crews are here and welcome them to Maine,” said Senior Vice President of Northern Light Health Paul Bolin.

The ambulances won’t respond to 911 calls, but Bolin says they will help by freeing up other crews and resources.

They’re scheduled to be in Maine through January 28th.

