Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday

Latest News

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class a hot chocolate party...
Teacher talks about her amazing basketball shot
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
A Washington, D.C., teacher gains notice after she sinks a half-court basketball shot at recess.
Teacher sinks full-court shot