Quiet With More Sunshine Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has now moved to our east and any precipitation has cleared the region. Rest of the night will consist of mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens & 20s. Coldest conditions expected across the north.

A weak area of high pressure will move in for Wednesday. Conditions will dry out and some sunshine will return by midday. Highs for most will hover near freezing, some 20s north. Clouds will return Wednesday night along with a few very isolated flurries.

Above seasonable highs for Thursday and many locations will reach the mid to upper 30s. Another disturbance will move through Thursday night into Friday morning. Recent trends have weakened the wave meaning less moisture is expected. For now, this system will bring a chance of snow showers inland, light freezing rain along I-95 and showers near the coast.

By Friday, clouds will break up and sunshine returns. Highs will stay slightly above average ranging from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast.

Above seasonable highs expected through the weekend. Many locations climbing above freezing with even some low 40s possible. There will be two potential disturbances for the weekend. The first would arrive Saturday afternoon and the track will be key as to what kind of precipitation we see. Right now, it looks like most will see rain with the exception in the mountains where light snow is possible. Another solution would push warmer air farther inland pushing the snow into southern Canada while we see all rain.

Second disturbance will arrive by Sunday. Lots of uncertainty with this system. Some models move this low through pretty quickly and would make it a low impact event while other models slow down the progression which would bring the chance of accumulating snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop by early next week as an upper-level trough digs in. Highs by Monday and Tuesday may struggle to hit 20°.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will range from the low teens north to the low 20s near the coast. NW wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sun by midday. Highs in the 20s & low 30s. North wind around 5-10 mph. Clouds will move back in Wednesday night with a few flurries possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of a Wintry mix arriving by the afternoon.

NEW YEARS EVE: Early AM Wintry mix followed by brightening skies for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid to upper 30s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s with the chance of a rain/snow mix by the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s. Areas of snow possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs in the teens & low 20s.

