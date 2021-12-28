PCHC ending use of Bangor’s Ramada Inn as homeless shelter this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The run for a Bangor hotel serving as a shelter for the homeless is coming to a close this week.

TV5 spoke with Penobscot Community Health Center President Lori Dwyer about the shift from the Ramada Inn to the newly renovated Hope House.

She says PCHC has been working toward this goal since September.

To start they moved everyone staying at the Hope House to the Ramada so updates could be made.

With work completed people began being moved from the hotel Tuesday.

They’ve added 44 sleep cubicles along with space for 12 others to sleep.

Dwyer says over the course of the pandemic they’ve learned a lot about what the people they work with need.

“How powerful and important it is to give people some privacy and some dignified space in which to collect themselves and get some sleep,” said Dwyer. “That really that gives them the ability to engage with services that they need much more quickly than when we asked them to sleep in a congregate living facility where sleep is really hard to come by. There’s 40 other, 20 other people in the room with them. It’s just really hard to make your way forward when that’s the level of support you’re getting.”

The move from the Ramada to the Hope House will continue through Thursday.

Dwyer says they have space for everyone currently staying at the hotel.

