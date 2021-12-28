Old Town couple takes dog to Japan for lifesaving surgery

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It’s safe to say most people would consider their pets part of the family.

But how far would you go to save your pet’s life?

One couple in Old Town traveled over 6,000 miles to save their beloved Maltipoo, Higgins.

Kris and Marlarae Boehmer learned two years ago that Higgins would need to have his mitral valve replaced or he’d only have a year or so to live.

After doing countless hours of research Marlarae came across the Mighty Hearts Project.

It’s an organization that helps dogs and their owners get the support they need with this disease.

Higgins was placed on a number waitlists around the world, and a surgeon in Yokohama, Japan had an availability.

But, with the pandemic in full swing the surgery was delayed.

Finally, the Boehmers got a humanitarian visa and were able to make the trek.

“They’re not a Christmas gift to give away. They’re not something you give when you move to a new apartment. They’re commitment just like a child. I committed to him. He is as you can tell, like my best friend and what do you do for a best friend? You take him to Japan,” Marlarae said.

Higgins and the Boehmers made it back safely to Old Town and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Marlarae is encouraging others to continue researching and getting second opinions when it comes to repairing mitral valves in dogs.

She says Higgins is just like one of her children and she would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

