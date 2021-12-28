Advertisement

Movie Rocket Theater seeing uptick during school vacation

Movies like “Sing 2″ and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” were popular choices Tuesday.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Popcorn and candy were two major food groups Tuesday at Movie Rocket Theater in Bangor.

“I got some Swedish Fish,” said Ryan Schultz.

With kids home from school, it was the perfect opportunity to check a new movie off the list.

“This is normally our busier time of year with the school vacations all the good movies are coming out now because of COVID they held them back,” said General Manager Shawn Ryder. “Right now the most popular is “Sing 2″ and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Movie Rocket does $3 Tuesdays no matter the time or your age.

Linda Michisk has been coming to Movie Rocket all the way from Ellsworth throughout most of the pandemic because it’s been so empty.

“There are nice and comfortable seats, the movies are great, they’re first run movies. It’s the best kept secret,” Michisk said.

Ryder says with the pandemic it wasn’t easy keeping the theater afloat.

“At first it was are theaters even going to be able to survive if things keep going the way they’re going. I think theaters have a standing chance against streaming. There’s nothing better than going to a theater and watching a movie on the big screen,” Ryder said.

He says he’s happy to see people enjoying movies once again.

“I remember watching movies in theaters as a kid and the feeling is the same watching them come see them now,” Ryder said.

For a full list of showtimes you can visit their website.

