Maine’s Penn State trip canceled due to COVID-19 in Black Bears program

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine will have to wait until after the New Year to get back to the ice due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Next scheduled action for the Black Bears is a Jan. 7 and 8 home series with Alaska Fairbanks (WABI)

The practice roster at Tuesday morning’s practice was thinner than usual, and Head Coach Ben Barr and Maine sports information announced the development.

Barr discussed how he wants to see the team respond to the schedule change.

“This is a time that we can use to get better individually as well as a team. We can either sit around and feel sorry for ourselves or we’re going to thrive in this. When we do get to play next, whether that’s Alaska or whenever we’re ready to go and we’re coming out really strong from the drop of the puck,” said Barr.

Coach Barr is referring to the next scheduled action for the Black Bears, a Jan. 7 and 8 home series with Alaska Fairbanks.

It’s the last two games before Maine’s return to Hockey East play the weekend after when the team goes to UMass Lowell.

The Black Bears also announced the addition of freshman defenseman Sam Duerr for the second semester.

