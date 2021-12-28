Advertisement

Maine man set to change plea in wife’s strangulation

Gavel (AP)
Gavel (AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A plea hearing is set for a Maine man accused of killing of his wife.

Frederick Allen Jr., a veteran who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, was charged in January 2020 after his wife’s body was found in their home in Newport.

The 37-year-old Anielka Allen was close to graduating from Beal College’s medical assisting program when she was strangled to death.

Prosecutors say Frederick Allen is to be sentenced after entering his plea Tuesday in Bangor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday

Latest News

Maine commission releases report on affordable housing shortage solutions
Light snow this morning
City of Bangor completes phase 3 of Capehart Brook Restoration
Traffic cones. (FILE)
Water main break on Taylor Street in Lincoln could impact water pressure