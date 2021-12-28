Maine man set to change plea in wife’s strangulation

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A plea hearing is set for a Maine man accused of killing of his wife.

Frederick Allen Jr., a veteran who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, was charged in January 2020 after his wife’s body was found in their home in Newport.

The 37-year-old Anielka Allen was close to graduating from Beal College’s medical assisting program when she was strangled to death.

Prosecutors say Frederick Allen is to be sentenced after entering his plea Tuesday in Bangor.

