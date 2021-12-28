Maine health expert offers insight to updated CDC guidance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local health expert is offering some insight on the recent update to US CDC recommendations.

Under the new guidance, the isolation period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is shortened from 10 days to 5, if asymptomatic.

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says he was necessarily surprised by the change in recommendation, but was taken aback but the quick timing of the announcement.

“The science around COVID-19 is always evolving, as is the virus itself. And so as we learn more, we can certainly change the way we’ve done guidance in the past, and we’ve done that multiple times during this pandemic, both because we’ve learned more and two, because of changes in the virus,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says new data show a change in the time people infected with the omicron variant can transmit the virus. According to the US CDC, the majority of transmission occurs in the one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms, and in the two to three days after.

“This information really came from what they’re seeing, particularly in the United Kingdom, but in other areas as well,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says he spent most of Tuesday morning reviewing the recommendations and looking at the data sources behind the decision. Ultimately, he says he feels comfortable with the updated guidance -- and Mainers can feel safe with it, too, as long as it’s followed to a T.

That includes strict mask wearing for five days after isolation.

“The key thing is that this is not a Get Out of Jail Free card. This isn’t, you know, that you can just go about five days afterwards and do everything that you were doing prior to your exposure. It’s really that you will need to continue to wear a face covering after the initial five days of isolation,” Jarvis said.

In addition, the CDC is suggesting anyone exposed to COVID-19 test after five days. However, that’s not part of the official recommendations.

Jarvis says he believes it has to do with the supply of tests.

“We know that testing across the United States, and particularly here in Maine, is difficult to obtain,” Jarvis said. “We just know that it’s difficult to to get and oftentimes even after they were tested, it may take another few days before they get those results.”

Among the other new recommendations: a five-day quarantine period after exposure for anyone who is unvaccinated, or not yet boosted if they are eligible.

The full update from the CDC can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.