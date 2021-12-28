Advertisement

Maine commission releases report on affordable housing shortage solutions

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A commission with a goal of finding solutions to Maine’s affordable housing shortage has released it’s final report.

The Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities in Maine by Studying Zoning and Land Use Restrictions began meeting in August.

They investigated things like zoning laws and land use regulations.

They published nine recommendations to help municipalities produce more affordable housing.

Among those ideas were eliminating restrictions on locations zoned for single family only residences.

Also, providing technical and financial assistance to communities looking to make improvements.

Here is the link to the full report: https://legislature.maine.gov/doc/7698

