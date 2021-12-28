Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another 17 Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. This as the state sees another 1,435 cases since the last update on Christmas Eve.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, there are three each from Penobscot, Kennebec, and Cumberland counties, two each from Aroostook, Piscataquis, and Oxford counties, and one from both Franklin and York counties.

The Maine CDC reports nearly 5,500 new vaccinations were administered yesterday. More than 3,600 of those were booster shots.

Maine COVID-19 case numbers by county, updated Dec. 28 (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 156 new cases. Aroostook has 98, 96 in Kennebec, and 83 in Knox.

Maine COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, updated Dec. 28th (WABI)

The Maine CDC reports there are 330 people hospitalized with the virus. There are 110 people are in intensive care and 56 on ventilators.

