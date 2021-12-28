Advertisement

Light snow this morning

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow showers will continue through the morning and become more isolated this afternoon as a low pressure system tracks across the state. A wintry mix is possible along the coast where temperatures will be warmer. Snow accumulation will be light, with around 1″ expected near Bangor. Less than 1″ is expected in southern Maine while 1-3″ cold fall in northern Maine.

An area of high pressure will be sitting just to our west on Wednesday and should keep conditions dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Thursday afternoon, snow showers possible inland with a rain/mix possible along the coast. Friday looks like it will stay dry, but conditions will change into the weekend.

On Saturday, a wintry mix is possible for inland areas with rain along the coast. Snowfall is forecast for Sunday as a low pressure system tracks into the Northeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible inland with a wintry mix along the coast. Highs 27-39°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 16-26°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 24-33°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers inland and a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Wintry mix inland with rain along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Light Snow Overnight & Into Tuesday Afternoon
Light Snow Arrives Tonight
Mostly sunny today, snow showers on Tuesday
First Alert Weather
Mostly sunny today, snow showers start tonight