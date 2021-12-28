Light snow this morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow showers will continue through the morning and become more isolated this afternoon as a low pressure system tracks across the state. A wintry mix is possible along the coast where temperatures will be warmer. Snow accumulation will be light, with around 1″ expected near Bangor. Less than 1″ is expected in southern Maine while 1-3″ cold fall in northern Maine.

An area of high pressure will be sitting just to our west on Wednesday and should keep conditions dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Thursday afternoon, snow showers possible inland with a rain/mix possible along the coast. Friday looks like it will stay dry, but conditions will change into the weekend.

On Saturday, a wintry mix is possible for inland areas with rain along the coast. Snowfall is forecast for Sunday as a low pressure system tracks into the Northeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible inland with a wintry mix along the coast. Highs 27-39°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 16-26°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 24-33°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers inland and a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Wintry mix inland with rain along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

