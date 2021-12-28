City of Bangor completes phase 3 of Capehart Brook Restoration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor has completed the third phase of the Capehart Brook Restoration.

The work included disconnection of nearly an acre of land on Ohio Street that did not allow water to get through.

This update is expected to treat stormwater and help remove pollutants.

Phase three also involved geomorphological restoration of over 500 linear feet of stream channel of the Brook.

It was partially funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

We’re told these improvements should move the Capehart Brook closer to attaining class B water classification by the Maine DEP.

