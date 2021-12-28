Advertisement

City of Bangor completes phase 3 of Capehart Brook Restoration

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor has completed the third phase of the Capehart Brook Restoration.

The work included disconnection of nearly an acre of land on Ohio Street that did not allow water to get through.

This update is expected to treat stormwater and help remove pollutants.

Phase three also involved geomorphological restoration of over 500 linear feet of stream channel of the Brook.

It was partially funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

We’re told these improvements should move the Capehart Brook closer to attaining class B water classification by the Maine DEP.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday

Latest News

Traffic cones. (FILE)
Water main break on Taylor Street in Lincoln could impact water pressure
Dog license purchases or renewals due by end of year
Deadline looms for Maine dog license purchase, renewals
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
Less than two weeks before Christmas, a family was gifted a miracle when hope seemed lost to...
Organization, community rally to provide surgery for injured cat in Winslow