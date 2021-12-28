Another round of snow means another round of clean-up for Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With another fresh coat of snow on the ground it’s time for another round of clean up for Mainers.

We spoke with the Bangor Public Works Department about what homeowners are responsible for after a storm. They say the only thing folks need to do is abide by the city’s winter parking regulations.

While it’s the city’s responsibility to clear sidewalks, they do ask for assistance. They ask that all items, such as toys and trash, be removed, and that no cars or snow banks are blocking sidewalks.

And, if you find yourself with a shovel in your hand and a little extra time outside, city officials won’t say “no” to a little help.

“We do have snow plows that specifically designed for the sidewalks. They are working their way around the city. Not every sidewalk gets plowed. Not every sidewalk will get salt or sand. We’re hoping we get a little spell of warm weather to clean that up. A lot of residents do a great job, they clean their sidewalks. It makes our job easier. We’re not asking them to do that, but when they do, it’s a great treat. Great treat for us!” said Aaron Huotari, City of Bangor Public Works director.

There’s a street listing online that shows which sidewalks in Bangor are cleared along with their priority.

You can find that here: https://www.bangormaine.gov/filestorage/318/358/1203/SIDEWALKS_Prioritized_2021.pdf

Queen City residents also have access to free sand to use on sidewalks, driveways, and stairs. That can be picked up at the Public Works building on Maine Ave from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

