Advertisement

83-year-old man dies when pickup struck by Downeaster train

Police lights (FILE)
Police lights (FILE)(GRAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) - An 83-year-old man died when his pickup truck was struck by a Boston-to-Maine Amtrak train.

The Essex district attorney’s office says the the pickup went through the gate and ended up on the tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The man, whose name was not made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the truck. Amtrak in a statement said the vehicle was obstructing the tracks and there were no reported injuries among the crew or roughly 80 passengers on the Downeaster train headed to Brunswick, Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday...
Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday

Latest News

A Bangor resident clears a sidewalk after a recent snow storm
Another round of snow means another round of clean-up for Mainers
Dry With More Sunshine For Wednesday
The run for a Bangor hotel serving as a shelter for the homeless is coming to a close this week.
PCHC ending use of Bangor’s Ramada Inn as homeless shelter this week
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths