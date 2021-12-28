83-year-old man dies when pickup struck by Downeaster train

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) - An 83-year-old man died when his pickup truck was struck by a Boston-to-Maine Amtrak train.

The Essex district attorney’s office says the the pickup went through the gate and ended up on the tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The man, whose name was not made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the truck. Amtrak in a statement said the vehicle was obstructing the tracks and there were no reported injuries among the crew or roughly 80 passengers on the Downeaster train headed to Brunswick, Maine.

