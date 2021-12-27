Windsor dispatcher, firefighter battling cancer seeks life-saving match

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - Dispatch workers spend their days and nights answering emergency calls from people in need.

But now - one local dispatcher is the one who needs help - after he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I was a go-go-go guy, and now I can’t do any of that,” said Adam Zibura.

Lifelong Windsor native Adam Zibura loves helping others - working as an emergency dispatcher and volunteer firefighter.

But Adam’s life changed in September - just one month after his wedding.

Adam was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He also suffers from Bloom’s Syndrome, a rare genetic condition.

Adam needs a 100% bone marrow match to cure his cancer.

Until then - Adam can’t do the things he loves most.

“It’s turned it upside down,” said Zibura. “I can’t go to the movies, can’t go out with friends. I literally go from here to the cancer center for chemo treatments and kind of have to stay within a small group.”

Adam’s coworkers at dispatch are now answering the call for help from one of their own.

As appreciative as Adam is, he wishes he could be right there with them.

“It’s frustrating to me, because I’m always a people person and I always want to help anyone,” said Zibura. “But they’ve helped me tremendously, between the BeTheMatch.org and the GoFundMe, it’s overwhelming, the support and love that I’ve gotten.”

It only takes one swab to potentially make a difference. Adam did receive one match from a possible donor in Brazil - but was unable to connect.

He doesn’t know when the next call will come - but knows what he’d like to say.

“That phone call will be amazing,” said Zibura. “I’m probably going to be in shock. But if I ever talked to the person who gave me my match, just, thank you. Thank you for saving my life.”

There are two events coming up to assist Adam - a benefit dinner at The Red Barn in Augusta tomorrow, and a live auction on January 15 at the Calumet (kal-you-met) Club.

There will also be free swab kits at the events.

You can find out more on the “Hope for Adam - Be The Match” Facebook page.

