UPS driver calls fire department after smelling smoke

MOUNT VERNON, Maine (AP) - A UPS driver alerted firefighters to smoke coming from a home and waited for help to arrive before resuming his deliveries.

Nathan Allen, of Augusta, was dropping off a package when he noticed smoke coming from a garage last week in Mount Vernon.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Jason Beckler said delivery drivers have become the eyes and ears for his department.

He said another driver recently reported a downed power line.

