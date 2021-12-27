Advertisement

UPS driver calls fire department after smelling smoke

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Maine (AP) - A UPS driver alerted firefighters to smoke coming from a home and waited for help to arrive before resuming his deliveries.

Nathan Allen, of Augusta, was dropping off a package when he noticed smoke coming from a garage last week in Mount Vernon.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Jason Beckler said delivery drivers have become the eyes and ears for his department.

He said another driver recently reported a downed power line.

