Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday
Some people find they cannot afford the financial burden of a new pet.
Animal surrender rate spikes after Christmas

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the omicron wave with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
A Cleveland clinic successfully performed a risky fetal surgery for the second time in history.
Successful heart surgery performed on fetus
Maine sees population boom from migration during pandemic