State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.

One on I-95 near exit 184 and the other near mile marker 188.

Both on the Northbound side.

The crash near 188 was called in shortly before 8 p.m., while the crash on 184 was called in right before 9 p.m.

We do not know if there were any injuries involved in either crash.

We will continue to gather further details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.