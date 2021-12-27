Advertisement

State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening

Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.

One on I-95 near exit 184 and the other near mile marker 188.

Both on the Northbound side.

The crash near 188 was called in shortly before 8 p.m., while the crash on 184 was called in right before 9 p.m.

We do not know if there were any injuries involved in either crash.

We will continue to gather further details as they become available.

