Senators look to stop sex assault in US Merchant Marine

(File)
(File)(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A bipartisan group of senators from Maine, Mississippi and New York wants to strengthen prevention of sexual assault and harassment in the United States Merchant Marine.

The proposal would look to improve prevention, response, investigation and accountability of sexual misconduct in the maritime industry.

The senators said it would also provide new safeguards for midshipmen at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York co-authored the proposal.

