Police respond to four-car crash in Brewer Monday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - State Street in Brewer was reduced to one-way traffic for about half an hour Monday as police responded to a four-car crash.

It happened just before 1pm

Brewer Police say three vehicles were stopped in traffic in front of the Twin City Plaza when a fourth car caused a rear-end collision, pushing each car into the next.

Authorities say they believe the driver of the car that initially caused the crash was not paying attention.

At least one person involved was evaluated at the scene, but first responders determined no one was hurt.

Traffic was open in both directions by around 1:30.

