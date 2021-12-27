Advertisement

One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday

One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.(Live 5)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire Sunday morning in Exeter.

Officials tell us that the fire broke out around 9:30 inside the camper on the Chamberlain Meeting House Road.

Five area fire department’s responded to the fire.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The owner of the RV is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.
Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified
PCRCC
Penobscot County Regional Communication Center issued BOLO alerts for a ‘suspicious’ man dressed in a red suit Christmas Eve
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Some people find they cannot afford the financial burden of a new pet.
Animal surrender rate spikes after Christmas
Hermon Mountain reopens for 2022 winter season
Hermon Mountain reopens for 2022 winter season
These are the latest numbers as of Saturday.
71% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Partly to mostly cloudy today