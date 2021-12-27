One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire Sunday morning in Exeter.

Officials tell us that the fire broke out around 9:30 inside the camper on the Chamberlain Meeting House Road.

Five area fire department’s responded to the fire.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The owner of the RV is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.