Advertisement

Officials investigating incident in Perry

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident that took place last night in Perry.

Officials with State Police tell us Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 9.

They were responding to reports of an individual who had sustained serious injuries, though officials have not yet given the details to what those injuries were.

Maine State Police were called in soon after to investigate.

The Major Crimes Unit North is now on scene of the ongoing investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday
Some people find they cannot afford the financial burden of a new pet.
Animal surrender rate spikes after Christmas

Latest News

(WAVE)
UPS driver calls fire department after smelling smoke
School meals
Maine to receive more than $5.5M in school meal assistance
Mostly sunny today, snow showers on Tuesday
These are the latest vaccination numbers since Sunday.
More Mainers vaccinated after the holidays