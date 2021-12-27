Advertisement

Mostly sunny today, snow showers tonight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is siting just to our west, therefore mostly sunny conditions are expected today with seasonable temperatures.

A low pressure system will push into the state tonight. Snow showers are expected to start in western Maine after midnight and continue to spread east into the morning. Snow showers will continue through the morning and become more isolated in the afternoon before tapering off. A wintry mix is possible along the coast where temperatures will be warmer.

A few more disturbances will move through the region later this week. Thursday afternoon, a snow/mix is possible inland with a rain/mix possible along the coast. Friday and Saturday are trending on the dry side; however, there is still some uncertainty with a low pressure system that could bring some snowfall sometime Sunday into Monday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 24-34°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Snow showers after midnight. Lows 12-22°. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible inland with a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Wind becoming west 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers inland and rain along the coast. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. West wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

