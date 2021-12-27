Advertisement

Maine sees population boom from migration during pandemic

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine has experienced greatest population growth here in nearly two decades during the pandemic because of migration into the state.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the state’s population increased by nearly 10,000 as of July, compared to the year before.

The growth was driven entirely by migration into the state as Maine deaths still exceeded births by more than 6,300 during that period.

As a share of population, only Idaho, Montana, Arizona, South Carolina, Delaware and Florida attracted more new residents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
One person was displaced after their RV and shed caught fire this morning in Exeter.
One person displaced after RV catches fire on Sunday
Some people find they cannot afford the financial burden of a new pet.
Animal surrender rate spikes after Christmas

Latest News

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
(WAVE)
UPS driver calls fire department after smelling smoke
School meals
Maine to receive more than $5.5M in school meal assistance
Mostly sunny today, snow showers on Tuesday