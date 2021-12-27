Maine to receive more than $5.5M in school meal assistance

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will receive more than $5.5 million from the federal government to support its school meal programs.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Maine Department of Education will receive the money.

She said nearly $4 million will be supply chain assistance for schools, while the rest of the money will help food purchases, including from local producers.

Pingree said allowing schools to purchase food produced locally will be “a true win-win for child nutrition and Maine farmers.”

