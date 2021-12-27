Light Snow Overnight & Into Tuesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low-pressure system approaching from the west will bring increasing clouds tonight and the chance of light snow showers for Tuesday. Clouds have already started to move into western parts of the state and will continue to expand eastwards through the night. Lows will drop into the teens & 20s.

Snow will arrive in western locations after midnight and will spread north and east through the morning. There will be an area of freezing drizzle for areas south & west of Waterville early tomorrow morning. This could result in a glaze of ice on the roads making for slick conditions during the AM commute. Snow will start to fall in the Bangor area after 7 am. Away from the coastline, all snow can be expected and will last through midafternoon with totals ranging from 1-3″. Closer to the coast, warm air will push in off the waters and will cause the snow to change over into rain by late morning. Any snow accumulations along the coast will be washed away by the rain. Highs Tuesday will be close to 40° along the coast and will be in the upper 20s & low 30s inland.

Conditions will dry out and some sunshine will return for Wednesday. Highs for most will hover near freezing.

Above seasonable highs for Thursday and many locations will reach the mid to upper 30s. Another disturbance will move through Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring a chance of snow inland, freezing rain along I-95 and rain near the coast. Exact track & impacts are still uncertain at this point.

Above seasonable highs expected through the weekend. Could see another shot of a Wintry mix by Sunday before temperatures drop into early next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds from west to east. Freezing drizzle for southern & western locales after midnight. Snow moves in as well. Lows in the teens & 20s with light & variable winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light snow expected to last through midafternoon. Coastal locations will see a transition to rain by midday. Accumulations inland will range from 1-3″. Highs in the upper 20s north to close to 40° along the coast. WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of a Wintry mix arriving overnight.

NEW YEARS EVE: Early AM Wintry mix followed by brightening skies for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near freezing. Late afternoon snow showers possible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.