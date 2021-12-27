Hermon Mountain Ski Area kicks off the season

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Over 300 people came throughout the day to ski the trails for the first day of the season at Hermon Mountain Ski Area in Hermon.

Skiers of all ages were anxious to explore the trails.

Some people traveled as far as Texas to hit the slopes.

We were there to interview people who were enjoying their day off work or school, in Hermon.

