Head of Maine CDC offers gratitude as 2021 winds down

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, it time to take to look back.

The head of the Maine CDC took time recently to reflect on 2021 and offer his reasons for graciousness and gratitude.

“Across Maine, health care workers this season will continue to go to work, taking care of our parents, our spouses, our siblings, and our friends, regardless of whether they have COVID,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

Shah thanking health care workers along with those in public health fields for all they’ve done for the state in 2021. Also, giving thanks to those that have given their time.

“A group that I truly believe sets Maine apart from other states and that is our strong core of volunteers across the state,” he said. “Hundreds of Maine people who throughout the pandemic have raised their hand and said, I will donate my time and my skills to be part of the response.”

From the outset of the pandemic Shah reminding us the National Guard has been there.

“The men and women of the National Guard have been with us since day one, and every time we’ve asked them to serve, the answer has always been an unequivocal yes,” said Shah.

The Director of the Maine CDC asks that you thank those in your life.

“Your friends, your family, your community, each of whom right now is probably looking at the future of the COVID pandemic in different ways based on their own risk. These days, it seems like when it comes to COVID, each of us feels like we’re on an island. Everyone who’s taking COVID more seriously than you is over reactionary, a worrywart, and everyone who’s taking COVID less seriously than you, it’s easy to cast them as someone who doesn’t get it. Someone is denying science. Of course, neither of those extremes is true.”

He says what is true is that everyone approaches this differently.

“Rather than being frustrated, rather than being bewildered, my ask is that you approach those folks in your life, not with frustration, but with grace,” he said. “Recognize that they’re coming at this world, a messy bewildering world, with a different set of thoughts and values than you maybe. It can be frustrating, but it’s also a time where grace will get us much further than will irritation.”

