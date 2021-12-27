Advertisement

Four-car crash slows afternoon traffic in Brewer

One of the four cars police say were involved in a crash on State Street in Brewer Monday afternoon(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - State Street in Brewer was reduced to one-way traffic for about half an hour Monday as police responded to a four-car crash.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m.

Brewer Police say three vehicles were stopped in traffic in front of the Twin City Plaza when a fourth car caused a rear-end collision, pushing each car into the next.

Authorities say they believe the driver of the car that initially caused the crash was not paying attention.

At least one person involved was evaluated at the scene, but first responders determined no one was hurt.

Traffic was open in both directions by around 1:30 p.m.

