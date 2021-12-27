Advertisement

Deadline looms for Maine dog license purchase, renewals

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For many, the week between Christmas and New Years is one of few responsibilities. But before you settle in for a long winter’s nap, there’s one thing to make sure you cross off your to-do list.

Municipal offices around Maine are waiting for your dog license purchase or renewal.

They’re due by December 31st, with a grace period through the end of January. After that, there’s a $25 late fee.

Licenses cost $6 for a dog that’s spayed or neutered, and $11 for a dog capable of reproducing.

Much of the money collected goes right back into animal welfare programs in the state.

“The licensing fee is split between the town and the state of Maine, and the state of Maine uses that towards their animal welfare program. So, if something should happen with some animals and they need to go in and take care of those animals, they have money to help offset the cost of that,” said Lisa Goodwin, Bangor City Clerk.

State of Maine dog licenses can be purchased or renewed online.

If it’s a new license, you’ll need to provide proof of a spay or neuter and current rabies certification.

