Court to decide residency requirement for pot dispensaries

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A state agency and an industry group are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that allows out-of-state owners of medical marijuana dispensaries.

It appears the case is the first of its kind to reach a federal appeals court, carrying with it possible ramifications for other states.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the legal question is whether the residency rule violates the U.S. Constitution by restricting interstate commerce.

A federal judge this summer rejected the state’s requirement that owners of medical marijuana dispensaries be based in Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


