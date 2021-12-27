Bangor plans for Christmas tree disposal drop off, pick up

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the next few days, many Mainers will be taking down their Christmas trees. In Bangor, there are a few options for how to get rid of them.

Anyone with a real tree can bring it to the Public Works building at 530 Maine Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week.

Starting on January 3rd, real trees will also be accepted during trash pick up routes. They’ll be collected Monday through Friday until January 14th.

Anyone using these services needs to make sure all metal ornaments are tinsel are removed. That way, Christmas trees can have a second life.

“Those can be put into our brush pile and those will be chipped up and used for mulch or for biomass. There is a benefit to it. It’s not just being thrown into a landfill or something like that, and it’s nice to be able to use those chips when we plant in the spring time, and plant our trees,” said Aaron Huotari, City of Bangor public works director.

For the rest of your holiday waste, Bangor Public Works is allowing folks to drop that off starting Monday, January 3rd.

From 7:00 a.m. to sunset every day until Sunday, January 8th, they’re collecting cardboard, bows, wreaths, wrapping paper, and the like.

Cardboard will be recycled while the rest will go into a dumpster.

