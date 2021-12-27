Amtrak Downeaster Train Collides With Truck ‘Obstructing The Tracks’ In Haverhill; 1 Person Killed

HAVERHILL, Massachusetts (CBS) - A truck collided with an Amtrak Downeaster train in Haverhill Monday afternoon.

It happened near Rosemont Avenue, where a truck could be seen rolled onto its hood on the side of the track.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed that one person was dead.

Amtrak said neither the crew on Train 683 or the 80 passengers on board were hurt.

The train was headed from Boston to Brunswick, Maine when the collision occurred at 12:47 p.m.

Amtrak and local police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 CBS. All rights reserved.