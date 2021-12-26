Snow showers ending in the AM, then mostly cloudy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly push in from the west today and bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will start to decrease overnight as the system continues to move in but winds will increase overnight and could gust to 25 mph at times. Winds will subside Monday morning and then mostly sunny conditions are expected.

A low pressure system will pass over the state on Tuesday and bring another chance of light snow inland with a mix along the coast. Snow accumulations will be light.

A few more disturbances will move through the region later this week. A few light snow showers are possible Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, a snow/mix is possible inland with a rain/mix possible along the coast. In addition, there are slight chances of snow showers on Friday and Saturday. There is still some uncertainty with a low pressure system that could bring some snowfall sometime Saturday night through Monday.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers ending in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 27-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows 14-24°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 24-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible inland with a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. East wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly clouds. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. West wind 10-20 mph.

