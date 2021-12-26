Advertisement

Hermon Mountain reopens for 2022 winter season

Hermon Mountain reopens for 2022 winter season(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Mountain is set to reopen for the 2022 winter season on Monday.

Between 9-4, the mountain’s lift and trails are back open.

The tubing park which was closed last year is planning to make a return this year.

They are hoping to have it open sometime in February.

The Mountain’s management is looking forward to another year.

”A friendly family atmosphere is what we shoot for. Come and go as you please. Drop your kids off. We know everybody that’s here. So it’s a nice area, not overwhelming, not too many employees,” said Raymond Kubishak, Hermon Mountain Manager.

The mountain is still hiring seasonal staff.

For more information, visit the Hermon Mountain Ski Area Facebook page.

