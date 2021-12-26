Animal surrender rate spikes after Christmas

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The rate of animal surrender to shelters typically spikes after the gift giving of the holiday season.

Animals given as gifts to people who are not able or willing to take care of them tends to lead to overwhelmed shelters and displaced, and disappointed, furry friends.

Some people find they cannot afford the financial burden of a new pet.

Others are not prepared to handle the sometimes unpredictable behaviors of a newly rehomed animal.

P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden has actually seen a decline in surrenders by providing low price spay and neuter, running a pet food pantry, a care and wellness clinic as well as holding rabies clinics throughout the year.

Their vetting process for potential adoptees is also very thorough, and they ensure every pet goes to a home that is ready for it.

“Pets are not presents they are a lifetime commitment, and a lot of people do forget that there are families that do plan for it for a long time ahead of time and they just wait for that special occasion to do the gift, so there is that but a lot of times it’s spur of the moment, really wanting a pet, and then i can see pets being returned from that but we’ve just been lucky enough where it hasn’t happened,” said Meghan Austin, Co-Director of the shelter.

If you are getting to know a new furry friend this holiday season, P.A.W.S. encourages you to call them for any help you might need.

Head to pawsadoption.org to learn more.

