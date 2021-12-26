Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina

Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Gray News staff and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for three missing children out of Edgecombe County, North Carolina, WBTV reported.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy have all been reported missing.

Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe...
Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe County.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Tramiyus, 11, is a Black male. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando, 14, is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden, 9, is Black male. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

Police the children were abducted by Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Sr., 34. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were last seen in Pinetops, North Carolina, but could be headed toward Raleigh, North Carolina in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 252-641-7942 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.
Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified
PCRCC
Penobscot County Regional Communication Center issued BOLO alerts for a ‘suspicious’ man dressed in a red suit Christmas Eve
Smoke detector
There’s a scramble to install gas detectors ahead of new law

Latest News

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
These are the latest numbers as of Saturday.
71% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch