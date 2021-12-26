Advertisement

71% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

These are the latest numbers as of Saturday.
These are the latest numbers as of Saturday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -According to the Maine CDC 3, 742 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Saturday.

2,749 of those were booster shots.

71% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

339 people are in the hospital with the virus.

115 are in the ICU.

60 are on ventilators.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends, the next update will come on Tuesday.

