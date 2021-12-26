71% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -According to the Maine CDC 3, 742 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Saturday.

2,749 of those were booster shots.

71% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

339 people are in the hospital with the virus.

115 are in the ICU.

60 are on ventilators.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends, the next update will come on Tuesday.

