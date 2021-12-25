Penobscot County Regional Communication Center issued BOLO alerts for a ‘suspicious’ man dressed in a red suit Christmas Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re hearing the Penobscot Regional Communications Center has been issuing Be On the Look Out alerts for a suspicious man dressed in a red suit.

He’s been spotted with a group of reindeer.

”All cars and stations attempt to locate a male subject described as 5′6″, 350 pounds, blue twinkling eyes, white hair, white beard, and rosy red cheeks. The subject was last seen on the Ohio Street area in Millinocket, and heard to be saying, ‘Merry Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight.’”

You can keep monitoring your local scanner for updates as we await more information on this mysterious man’s whereabouts.

